New Delhi, March 13: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday advised Paytm FASTag users to procure a new FASTag issued by another bank before March 15. This will help in avoiding penalties or any double fee charges while commuting on National Highways, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement.

In line with the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regarding restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank, the Paytm FASTags users will not be able to recharge or top-up the balance post March 15. However, they can use their existing balance to pay the toll beyond the stipulated date. Tata Group To Start Manufacturing Semiconductor Chips in Gujarat and Assam Plants in 2026.

"For any further queries or assistance related to Paytm FASTag, users can reach out to their respective banks or refer to the FAQs provided on the Indian Highway Management Company Limited (IHMCL) website," said the Ministry. The NHAI has urged all Paytm FASTag users to take proactive measures to ensure a seamless travel experience on the National Highways across the country.

Last month, the central bank had asked the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to ensure alternative arrangements for customers using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) so that '@paytm' handles can be migrated in a seamless manner. Zepto Becomes First Quick-Commerce Company To Introduce Platform Fee of Rs 2 per Order, Will Apply To Select Users.

"It is reiterated that the holders of FASTag and National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) issued by Paytm Payments Bank, may make alternative arrangements before March 15, 2024 to avoid any inconvenience," said the RBI.

