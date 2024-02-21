Mumbai, February 21: Indian multinational digital payment company PhonePe has launched the Indus AppStore for Indian consumers. Indus Appstore is a localised app store available in 12 regional languages, and it aims to create a competitive and India-based mobile app store economy. PhonePe's Indus Appstore has been specifically built for Indian consumers to allow them to search and browse apps in their own languages. The reports said that the app store was first confirmed in April 2023 by co-founder Sameer Nigam and was announced to the developers in September 2023.

Now, PhonePe has officially launched the Android-based Indus Appstore in India, offering users an opportunity to download more than 2,00,000 mobile applications. The app store also allows customers to download games from 45 categories, CNBC18 reported. The report mentioned that the Indus Appstore was announced during an event held in Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on February 21 (today). Indian Government Planning To Have Three to Four Semiconductor Fabrication Plants in Next Five Years, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

India Ka App Store - Indus App Store Launched:

Former CEO of the NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant's Post on X:

The launch of Indus Appstore, for Android developers in 12 languages is timely and well needed. I am sure it will bridge the expectation gap between the developers and app store providers on the appropriate platform take rates, and I am confident that PhonePe will take an India… https://t.co/LsxJXkYH19 — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) February 21, 2024

PhonePe Launches Indus App Store with Easy Login Using Mobile Number:

Enjoy hassle-free login with @indusappstore, all it needs is a verified mobile number to get started! ☑️📲#IndusAppstore #IndiaKaAppstore https://t.co/i5WpeA5Z7V — PhonePe (@PhonePe) February 21, 2024

The PhonePe Indus Appstore offers customers an easy login option using their mobile number. Founder and CEO Sameer Nigam said on X, "Everyone in India has a mobile number today. Everyone might not have an email. So we are making the verified mobile number the log in." Besides, PhonePe announced on X that customers can get personalised AI-driven and location-based recommendations.

Termed as 'India Ka Appstore', Indus Appstore was launched in the presence of Union IT and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Former CEO of the NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant, and Founder and CEO Sameer Nigam. Amitabh Kant posted on X that the launch of the Indus Appstore was timely and well-needed. He further added that this localised app store would help bridge the expectation gap between developers and app store providers. Paytm Crisis: Negotiations With Fintech Firm Underway at Acquiring Paytm Payments Bank Businesses As RBI Deadline Looms.

The features of the Indus Appstore have been highlighted below,

Video-led app discovery,

Device storage management

Hassle-free login using mobile number and OTP

12 language support

Location-based and AI-driven personal recommendations

Over 2 lakh mobile apps and games across 45 categories

Zero listing fees for the developers for a year

In-app billing and catalogue solutions

According to the report by Times Now News, the launch of the Indus Appstore is a smart move from fintech firm PhonePe amid the ongoing tussle between Google and leading startups and developers. The new localised app store will offer customers an alternate way to install the applications on their devices and allow the app developers to register and upload their apps.

