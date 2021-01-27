Poco India is all set to launch its Poco M3 handset in the Indian market on February 2, 2021. This piece of information was released by the company on its official Twitter handle. Last week, the smartphone was launched in the Indonesian market and now the company will release the device in India too. Poco India has launched several exclusive smartphones such as Poco X2, Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro and Poco C3. Ahead of the launch, the device has also been teased on the e-commerce giant Flipkart. This hints that Poco M3 will be sold through Flipkart after the launch. Poco M3 Smartphone With Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Poco M3 is expected to come with similar specifications as that of the Europe model. The handset is expected to come with a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD dot-drop display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels.

Introducing the one that has it all and does it all, the #POCOM3. Play your games, stream your movies and create your social media content. Launching on 2nd Feb at 12PM on @Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/8oQqW34iKc — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 27, 2021

The smartphone is likely to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Poco M3 might get a triple rear camera module consisting of a 48MP primary lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there could be an 8MP selfie snapper. The device is likely to be fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging support and might run on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system. Coming to the pricing, Poco M3 could cost Rs 9,310 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant whereas the 6GB RAM + 128GB model might be priced at Rs 11,899.

