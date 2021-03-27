Poco M3 is one of the budget devices that the phone maker sell in the country. It was launched in the country last month with a starting price of Rs 10,999. Like Poco M3, the company has introduced many pocket-friendly handsets in the past. But, the Poco M3 is the latest offering from the Chinese smartphone maker. The company has confirmed that the Poco M3 has surpassed over 5 lakh unit sales in the country. Poco X3 Pro Smartphone To Be Launched in India on March 30, 2021.

Poco India confirmed this information through its official Twitter account. It took just 45 days from the first sale to achieve this milestone. Previously, the company managed to sell more than 1.5 lakh units during the first sale.

5⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣+ #POCOM3 sold = 4⃣5⃣ days 1⃣1⃣1⃣1⃣1⃣+ phones = 1⃣ day ~4⃣6⃣3⃣ phones = 1⃣ hour ~8⃣ phones = 1⃣ minute Another 8⃣ #POCO members have been added already to the fam by the time you read the tweet. Thanks for the amazing response! pic.twitter.com/1EqSREk4Pt — POCO - Madder By the Minute (@IndiaPOCO) March 26, 2021

The main highlights of the Poco M3 are a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 662 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging, 48MP triple rear cameras, and more.

Poco India is all set to launch Poco X3 Pro in the country next week. The same handset made its global debut recently alongside the Poco F3. The company will be announcing the prices of the handset on March 30, 2021

