Poco, the Chinese smartphone maker, is all set to launch the M4 Pro 5G smartphone today in India. The device is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G, which was launched in China last year. The online event will commence at 12 noon and will be streamed live via Poco India's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Poco M4 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed for February 15, 2022; Teased on Flipkart.

The handset has also been listed on Flipkart, which confirms that the Poco M4 Pro 5G will be sold through the e-commerce platform. The Indian model will come with the same processor and camera lenses as that of the European model. Poco M4 Pro 5G is said to come with a 6.6-inch punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC (Photo Credits: Poco)

https://t.co/4sOEl0fqjt 👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽 keep this link on you, just 120 minutes to go for the launch of the POCO M4 Pro 5G (not on metaverse). At 12-Noon, the road to #StepUpUrGame opens. #MadeOfMad pic.twitter.com/hnBAYLWstd — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 15, 2022

The smartphone will come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, it will get a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. Upfront, there will be a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. Poco M4 Pro 5G will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging. Coming to the pricing, Poco M4 Pro 5G is likely to be priced at Rs 19,600 for the 4GB + 64GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant might retail at Rs 21,300.

