Poco, the Chinese phone maker, is all set to launch the M4 Pro 5G smartphone in India on February 15. The company has released the poster of the device on its Twitter account, revealing its launch date and back panel. The smartphone is also listed on Flipkart, which confirms its availability via the e-commerce platform. Poco Sells Over 30 Lakh Units of C Series Smartphones on Flipkart.

In terms of specifications, Poco M4 Pro 5G is likely to sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

For clicking photographs, the device might get a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Upfront, there is likely to be a 16MP selfie camera.

The device is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Poco M4 Pro 5G is also said to come with stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Poco M4 Pro 5G is likely to be priced at around Rs 15,000 for the 4GB model, whereas the 6GB variant might carry a price tag of Rs 17,000.

