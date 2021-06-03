Battlegrounds Mobile India has crossed 20 Million pre-registrations on Google Play Store. This piece of information was revealed on the Battlegrounds Mobile India's official Facebook page. In its post, the game maker has thanked its users for showing tremendous love. Krafton is yet to announce the launch date of the battle royale game. To hype up the game, the company has been teasing the game via its official YouTube channel for the past couple of weeks. PUBG’s Indian Version ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’ Tipped To Be Launched on June 18, 2021: Report.

Ahead of the launch, the game maker has been teasing several aspects of the game. The latest teaser of Battlegrounds Mobile India reveals a PUBG Mobile-like level 3 backpack which is an essential part of the game that allows the players to carry several important items. Yesterday, a tipster revealed on his Twitter account that the battle royale game will be launched on June 18, 2021. The previous report had claimed that the game will be launched by the third week of this month.

The game is now available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store. Interested gamers who have not pre-registered the game can head over to Google Play Store, type 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' on the search bar and hit the 'Pre-register button. Krafton has announced that users who pre-register the game will receive four rewards once the game is officially launched. These rewards will be added to the players account automatically. Battlegrounds Mobile India will feature a similar battle royale concept as that of PUBG Mobile. A couple of weeks ago, the company had also teased Erangle, Sanhok maps, Level 3 helmet, PAN, energy drink and more.

