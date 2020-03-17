Realme 6i Smartphone With Helio G80 SoC & 48MP Quad Camera Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications

Realme 6i Smartphone Launched (Photo Credits: Realme)

After launching Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro in India, the Chinese smartphone maker launched the third product in the Realme 6 series. Dubbed as Realme 6i, the smartphone has been launched in Myanmar with a price tag of KS249,900, around $180. Also, the Realme 6i is the first smartphone in the world to be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. As a reminder, Realme 5i which is the predecessor of Realme 6i, was introduced earlier this year in January. Realme 6 Pro Featuring Snapdragon 720G Went on Sale on Official Realme Website & Flipkart.

The phone runs on Android 10-based Realme UI out of the box. The handset is offered in two variants - 3GB + 64GB & 4GB + 128GB. The newly launched Realme 6i will be available for pre-orders from March 18 to March 26, with sales starting from March 29.

The smartphone gets a 6.5-inch HD+ display with dewdrop notch housing a 16MP selfie camera. To recall, the Realme 5i features an 8MP front-facing camera. Interestingly, the rear of the Realme 6i is designed by Naoto Fukasawa. At the back, it gets a quad module featuring a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide, a 2MP portrait and a 2MP macro cameras. The device also packs a conventional fingerprint scanner for safety and authentication. The newly launched Realme 6i is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery with reverse charging support. Redmi K30 Pro To Be Launched on March 24; Could Launch in India as Poco F2.

The handset comes in two shades - White Milk and Green Tea. The base variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage costs KS249,900 (approximately $180) whereas the bigger variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage will retail at KS299,900 (around $215).