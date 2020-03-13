Realme 6i Smartphone With 48MP Quad Camera & MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launching on March 17; Expected Price, Features & Specifications

Realme 6i Launch (Photo Credits: Twitter

After launching Realme 6 Series in India last week, the Chinese phone maker is gearing up for another smartphone to the lineup. The company will be launching a Realme 6i smartphone, which will be the third member under the Realme 6 series. The smartphone will be launched on March 17, 2020, in Myanmar. This piece of information was confirmed by the company's Myanmar branch.

The company also confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. It will also get a 18W charging support through USB-C port.

Apart from these features, the upcoming Realme 6i will be equipped with a quad-camera setup at the back. The module will comprise of a 48MP primary sensor, which is a major upgrade over Realme 5i's 12MP main sensor. The remaining sensors are likely to be an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensors.

Though the company hasn't revealed the rest of the specifications for the smartphone, the FCC certification confirms a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch. It will also be equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 5000 mAh battery. More details about the smartphone are awaited and should surface as the launch date approaches.