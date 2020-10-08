Realme 7 smartphone was launched in India last month under Realme 7 series. Realme 7 series comprises of Realme 7 & Realme 7 Pro handsets. Realme 7 will be made available for sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart & Realme.com. The device will be offered with a discount of Rs 4,000, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options as well. Realme 7 First Online Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Realme.com, Prices & Offers.

Realme 7 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels & an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under the hood, the smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset with ARM Mali-G76 GPU.

Realme 7 Series Launched in India (Photo Credits; Realme India)

For photography, the handset flaunts a quad rear camera system comprising of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2MP monochrome camera & a 2MP sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies & video calls.

Realme 7 India Sale (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Realme 7 comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging facility. The smartphone will be offered in two variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage & 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Realme 7 India Sale (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The phone gets connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS & a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Realme 7 with 6GB & 64GB is priced at Rs 14,999 whereas the 8GB & 128GB variant costs Rs 16,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2020 10:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).