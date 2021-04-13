Realme 8 phone with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage is all set to go on sale today in India. The smartphone has been listed on Flipkart and the Realme India website. The phone will be made available at 12 noon via Flipkart and Realme.com. Sale offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, a Google Nest Hub (Chalk) at just Rs 5,999 on the purchase of select TVs, laptops, ACs and mobile, no-cost EMI Rs 3,000 per month, standard EMI options and up to Rs 16,500 off on exchange deals. Realme 8 & Realme 8 Pro Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 14,999.

In terms of specifications, Realme 8 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED punch-hole display. Under the hood, the device comes powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP B&W lens. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper with a Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies and video calls.

Realme 8 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The phone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart charging facility and runs on the Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 operating system. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

Realme 8 5G (Photo Credits: Abhishek Yadav)

Coming to the pricing, Realme 8 6GB + 128 is priced at Rs 15,999 on the Realme India website. On Flipkart, the device is currently listed at Rs 17,999. Hopefully, the price will be updated before the sale kicks off.

