Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the highly anticipated Realme 8 Series in the Indian market. The Realme 8 Series consists of Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro devices. Realme's new series has been introduced as the successor to the Realme 7 Series that was launched in India last year. Both devices will be sold on March 25 at 12 noon via Flipkart and Realme.com. The company also launched AIOT products such as Realme Smart Scale, Realme Smart Bulb. The Realme Smart Bulb with 9W is priced at Rs 799 whereas the 12W model costs Rs 999. The Realme Smart Scale gets a price tag of Rs 1,999. Realme 8 & Realme 8 Pro Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming of Realme 8 Series Launch Event Here.

In terms of specifications, the Realme 8 series features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FHD Samsung display. Under the hood, the phone comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset whereas the Realme 8 handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.

Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Presenting #realme8Pro 👉 108 MP Infinite Clarity Camera 👉 50W SuperDart Charge 👉 Super Slim & Light And more! Available in: 👉 6+128GB, ₹17,999 👉 8+128GB, ₹19,999 1st sale at 12 PM, tomorrow on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkart.#108MPCaptureInfinity pic.twitter.com/JCyIKFnv7W — realme (@realmeIndia) March 24, 2021

For optics, the handset sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP main camera, an ultra-wide-angle lens, an ultra-macro lens, B&W portrait sensor. Realme 8 Series is the world's first smartphone with tilt-shift time-lapse video mode. At the front, there is a 16MP front snapper with AI Beauty mode, Portrait mode and Super Nightscape mode. Realme 8 handset flaunts a quad AI quad rear camera comprising a 64MP primary lens, an ultra macro shooter, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a B&W portrait sensor.

Realme 8 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Realme 8 Pro comes in two shades - Infinite Blue, Infinite Black. On the other hand, the Realme 8 phone comes in two colours - Cyber silver and Cyber Black. The Realme 8 Pro comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 50W SuperDart charge support. The company claims that by utilising 50W SuperDart charging, it only takes 47 minutes to charge from 0 to 100 percent. The Realme 8 smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart charging capability.

Realme 8 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Coming to the pricing, the Realme 8 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Realme 8 smartphone costs Rs 14,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 128GB model gets a price tag of Rs 16,999. The limited-edition Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow will be made available soon by the company.

