Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch the Realme 8 Series today in India. Realme 8 Series will comprise the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro phones. Ahead of the launch, the company has been teasing the devices on its official Twitter and other social media channels. The Realme 8 Series will succeed the Realme 7 Series that was launched in India last year. The virtual launch event of the Realme 8 Series will commence at 7:30 pm IST via Realme India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Users can also watch the live broadcast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Realme 8 & Realme 8 Pro India Pre-Bookings Open via Flipkart.

In terms of specifications, the Realme 8 phone is expected to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED punch-hole display. As per tipster Mukul Sharma, the phone will be offered in two shades- Silver and Black with 'Dare To Leap' branding highlighted in a metallic finish.

Launching at 7:30 PM IST, 24th March. 1st Sale at 12 PM, 25th March.

The smartphone is expected to come powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The device might be offered with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The phone is expected to get a 64MP quad rear camera system.

On the other hand, the Realme 8 Pro could come with an AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a high refresh rate. As per a report, the company will launch a 4G and a 5G version of the Realme 8 Pro. The 4G version of the device is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G whereas the 5G model could come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. The phone will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The Realme 8 Pro will feature a 108MP quad rear camera module and it will let users record 4K UHD videos at 120fps. The handset is expected to come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W fast charging facility. The company confirmed via its Twitter channel that the Realme 8 Series will go on sale on March 25, 2021 at 12 pm IST. Pricing of the Realme 8 Series will be announced by the company today during its launch event.

