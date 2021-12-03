Realme, the Chinese tech giant, is rumoured to launch the Realme 9 Series next year, most probably in Q1 2022. The Realme 9 Series will comprise Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ and Realme 9i smartphones. Ahead of its launch, renders and specifications of Realme 9i have been leaked online. The Vietnamese website 'The Pixel' has shared the images of Realme 9i, which showcases a design similar to that of Realme GT Neo 2. Realme GT 2 Pro Confirmed To Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Realme 9i (Photo Credits: The Pixel)

As per the leaked images, Realme 9i has a curved display and a punch-hole cutout. The power button is located at the right spine, whereas the volume rocker is on the left side. At the rear, there is a triple rear camera module that has three lenses and a Realme branding.

Realme 9i (Photo Credits: The Pixel)

Realme 9i is likely to get a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset might get a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP secondary lens and a 2MP camera.

Realme 9i (Photo Credits: The Pixel)

Upfront, the device is said to sport a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The smartphone could run on Android 11 based Realme UI and is likely to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery.

