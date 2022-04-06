Realme C31 smartphone will be available for sale today in India. The handset was launched in the country last week, and today, it will be made available via Flipkart and realme.com. Customers purchasing the Realme C31 handset will get a Rs 1,000 instant discount on SBI Bank credit, debit cards, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card, Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen at just Rs 4,999 and more. Realme C31 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 8,999.

Realme C31 (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme C31 gets a 6.55-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It comes powered by a 12nm Unisoc T612 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage.

For photography, the device sports a 13MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a B&W shooter. Upfront, there is a 5MP AI selfie camera.

Realme C31 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Realme C31 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model, whereas the 4GB + 64GB variant costs Rs 9,999.

