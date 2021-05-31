Realme will host its global 5G summit on June 3, 2021. The event will commence at 10 am GMT (2:30 pm IST). Ahead of the event, the Realme GT 5G smartphone has been spotted on Realme India's global 5G summit page with a 'Coming Soon' label. Realme has also announced that a 5G event will be held in India on June 10, 2021 and this when the company might launch the Realme GT 5G phone. Realme India CMO Francis Wong also reportedly tweeted an image of the Realme GT 5G in Racing Yellow colour hinting towards its India launch. Realme X7 Max 5G & Realme Smart TV 4K Series Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Realme GT 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme GT 5G was introduced in the Chinese market in March 2021 and the device is expected to be launched with the same name, specifications. Realme GT 5G is likely to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is expected to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Realme GT 5G (Photo Credits: Realme China)

For photography, the handset might flaunt a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there could be a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is expected to come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Coming to the pricing, Realme GT 5G is likely to be priced at Rs 31,400 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 37,000 for the 12GB + 256GB model.

