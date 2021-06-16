The Chinese smartphone brand Realme has launched the Realme GT 5G phone in the global markets. The phone maker announced the prices of the handset through a virtual conference. Apart from the smartphone, the company also introduced the TechLife Robot Vacuum cleaner, Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro. It has also confirmed that the upcoming laptop and tablet will be called Realme Book and Realme Pad, respectively. The Realme GT 5G phone will be made available in Europe from June 21, 2021. Realme GT 5G To Be Launched Today Globally, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

The main highlights of the phone are 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB of storage, Dolby Atmos audio, 64MP primary camera, and more. The handset will be offered in Dashing Blue, Dashing Silver, and Racing Yellow colours.

Realme GT 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

📢ATTENTION📢 Round of applause please for the #realmeGT. 👏👏👏 Our #FlagshipKiller2021 goes on sale on 21-Jun from just €369. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/k52fHd8eZ3 — realme UK (@realmeUK) June 15, 2021

Prices of the Realme GT 5G start at EUR 449 (around Rs. 39,900) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The bigger 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs EUR 599 (around Rs. 53,200). The handset will be available in select countries, including Poland, Russia, Spain, and Thailand.

Realme GT 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

As a part of the introductory offer, the phone will be offered at a discounted prices for early birds from June 21 to June 25, 2021. The 8GB variant will be available for as low as EUR 369 (around Rs. 32,800), while the 12GB model will see a discounted price of EUR 499 (around Rs. 44,300). It's worth noting that the Realme GT 5G already has been launched in the home market with prices starting at CNY 2,799 (around Rs. 32,100) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced CNY 3,299 (around Rs. 37,800).

In terms of specifications, Realme GT 5G sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.7%. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and comes paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, it gets a triple rear camera setup at the back. It houses a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor assisted by an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, it gets a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charging.

