Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Realme Narzo 20 Series in India last week. Realme Narzo 20 series comprises of Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro & Narzo 20 handsets. Realme Narzo 20 Pro went on the first sale in India last Friday. Today, the Narzo 20 phone will be sold for the first time in the country. The online sale will begin at 12 noon via Flipkart & Realme.com. The device will be offered with a discount of Rs 2,500, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options as well. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro & Narzo 20A Smartphones Launched in India From Rs 8,499.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 6.5-inch Mini-drop fullscreen HD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels & an aspect ratio of 20:9.

For photography, the phone comes equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising of a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera & a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies & video calls.

The handset is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM & up to 128GB of internal storage. Realme Narzo 20 runs on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system. The device will be offered in Glory Silver & Victory Blue shades.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack & a rear fingerprint sensor. Coming to the pricing, Realme Narzo 20 is priced at Rs 10,499 for 4GB + 64GB model whereas the 4GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 11,499.

