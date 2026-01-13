Beijing, January 13: Realme has officially confirmed the upcoming launch of its latest performance-driven flagship, the Realme Neo 8, in China. The smartphone has recently surfaced on the Chinese regulatory authority TENAA’s certification website under the model number RMX8899, signaling an imminent release. This new series marks a significant step for the company as it moves back under the OPPO sub-brand umbrella, aiming to deliver a "new generation of trendy gaming flagships" with high-end hardware and a distinctive "Cyber Purple" aesthetic.

The Realme Neo 8 is set to feature a semi-transparent rear panel that showcases its internal design elements, complemented by the iconic "Awakening Halo" RGB lighting system. This lighting setup is designed to glow during gaming sessions and for incoming notifications, adding a futuristic touch to the device. Additionally, the phone is built with a premium metal frame and crystal-coated glass for enhanced durability, supported by an IP68 and IP69 rating for superior resistance against dust and high-pressure water. OnePlus 15T Specifications Leaked Before China Launch.

Realme Neo 8 Specifications and Features

Under the hood, the Realme Neo 8 is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which has reportedly achieved an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of over 3.58 million points. According to the TENAA listing, the device will be available in multiple memory configurations, including 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and a massive 24GB of RAM. Storage options are equally expansive, ranging from 128GB to 1TB. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED "Samsung Sky Display" with a 1.5K resolution (2772 x 1272 pixels) and a 165Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth visuals.

The camera department is highlighted by a triple rear setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, a 16MP front-facing camera is integrated into the display. One of the most significant leaks is the inclusion of a 7,750mAh rated battery, which Realme is expected to market as an 8,000mAh typical capacity cell. This massive battery will support 80W wired fast charging, ensuring long-lasting performance for intensive users.

Realme Neo 8 Price in China

While the official price in China will be announced at the launch event later this month, industry analysts expect the Realme Neo 8 to start at approximately CNY 2,499 (around INR 29,990) for the base variant. The top-tier 24GB RAM and 1TB storage edition could reach closer to CNY 3,999. In India, the device is expected to be rebranded as the Realme GT 8, with a likely starting price of roughly INR 34,999 to compete in the sub-flagship segment. Vivo X200T Price in India, Specifications and Features Leaked Ahead of Launch

Additional features revealed through the regulatory listings include an ultrasonic 3D in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and a suite of sensors including gravity, proximity, and light sensors. The device measures 162 x 77.07 x 8.3mm and weighs approximately 215 grams, maintaining a relatively manageable form factor despite its large battery. Running on Android 16-based Realme UI 7 out of the box, the Neo 8 is poised to be a major contender in the global smartphone market following its initial China debut

