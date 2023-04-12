New Delhi, April 12: The new Tecno Phantom V Fold has launched in India, which is the company’s first foldable phone in the country. The Phantom V Fold comes with an impressive premium design and a claimed virtually crease free foldable main display.

In the Indian smartphone market, the Tecno Phantom V Fold will go up against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is the only other book style foldable phone in the market, while there are some other flip-style foldable phones as well from some Chinese makers. The Tecno Phantom V Fold is also the most affordable foldable smartphone in India. So, let’s take a look at what all it offers. vivo X Flip Foldable Phone’s Live Image Leaked Out Revealing Design Ahead of Imminent Market Launch; Check Out Expected Specs and Feature Details.

Tecno Phantom V Fold – India Price, Availability and Offer Details:

The new Tecno Phantom V Fold foldable phone has launched priced at Rs 88,888 for its sole variant. However, the introductory price of the device has been kept to Rs 77,777, which can be availed offer, availing which can be availed on its first sale date, that is April 12. Foldable Smartphones in Rs 60,000 to Rs 75,000 Price Range Likely To Witness 5 Times Sales Growth by 2026.

Moreover, an additional Rs 5,000 discount can be availed by the HDB bank card holders. Apart from two years warranty, the Phantom V Fold also comes with goodies including a free trolley bag worth Rs 5,000, one-time free screen replacement within six months of purchase and a free fiber protective case with a stand.

It is good to mention at this point, that the Phantom V Fold’s only other direct competition, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is priced at Rs 1,54,998. Hence, there is a big price gap between these two foldable phones. Nevertheless, we don’t know about the actual performance and over the time user experience of the newly launched Tecno Phantom V Fold, while Samsung is the global leader of foldable phones.

Tecno Phantom V Fold – Specifications & Features:

The Tecno Phantom V Fold is claimed to feature an aerospace-grade innovative drop-shaped hinge, which facilitates smooth folding and a virtually crease-free main display.

The Phantom V Fold boasts of a 6.42-inch LTPO outer AMOLED display, while the primary inner screen is a 7.65-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED foldable display with a 2296 X 2000 pixels resolution. The phone comes with a variable up to 120Hz refresh rate depending on content.

The foldable phone comes powered by MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9000+ chipset with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 of memory. The device packs in a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

The new Tecno Phantom V Fold offers a triple camera setup at its rear, which comprises of a 50MP primary sensor teamed with a 50MP 2x portrait and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle snappers. For selfies and video chats, there’s a 32MP front facing shooter on the outer display, while a 16MP front facing snapper is placed on the inner foldable display. The device also offers in-display fingerprint sensor security and stereo speakers for immersive audio experience.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2023 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).