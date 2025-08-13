New Delhi, August 13: Realme, the most popular smartphone brand among Indian youth, has started making and shipping the realme Buds T200 Lite in India through its partnership with Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL). realme, in partnership with OEL, has scaled up production to 2,500 units per day at OEL’s Noida facility, with plans to ramp up to 10,000 units daily in the coming months.

The realme Buds T200 Lite is the first product being locally produced under this collaboration. Production of hybrid active noise cancellation earbuds, including the realme Buds T200, will also begin soon. This move is part of realme’s larger goal to shift its entire AIoT product portfolio to Indian manufacturing in the next three years. That includes earphones, smartwatches, and headphones. POCO M7 Plus 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know All About Latest POCO Smartphone Launched in India.

The company is also working toward sourcing key components such as batteries, PCBs, cables, and chargers from within India. “This is exactly the kind of progress we set out to make when we partnered with OEL. Getting the T200 Lite into production and out into the market from India is a clear step forward. We're moving fast, and our next focus is bringing more advanced earbuds like the hybrid ANC models into local production. It’s about building smart, building locally, and doing it at scale,” said Francis Wong, Head of Product Marketing at realme.

“With realme, it’s not just about hitting production targets -- it’s about building something meaningful and long-term. Their clarity of purpose and strong product roadmap make it easier for us to align our manufacturing strength. The speed at which the T200 Lite has gone from plan to production shows what’s possible when both sides are focused. We look forward to scaling this up together,” added Ashok Gupta, Chairman, Optiemus Group.

realme and OEL aim to manufacture up to 5 million AIoT devices annually through this partnership. The collaboration is also expected to create over 2,000 jobs in India, supporting local talent and strengthening the supply chain. The focus is clear -- build for India, build in India, and make products that can compete anywhere.

This momentum comes at a special time as realme recently completed 7 years in India, marking a phase of steady growth, strong product launches, and deeper local investment. With this manufacturing push, realme is setting the tone for its next chapter in the Indian market. OnePlus Make in India Move: Global Smartphone Brand Announces Collaboration With Indian Firm Bhagwati Products Ltd To Manufacture Premium Tablets.

The realme Buds T200 comes with 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers, hi-res audio certification, LDAC support, and up to 32dB Active noise cancellation. It also offers dual-mic noise reduction, bluetooth 5.4, 45ms low-latency game mode, IP55 rating, and app-based controls. Moreover, the realme Buds T200 Lite features 12.4mm drivers, dual-mic AI call noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.4 with dual-device pairing, IPX4 water resistance, and up to 48 hours of playback with fast charging support.

