Realme to Announce 8 New Products at a Launch Event in China on May 25

Realme Representational Image (Photo Credits: Realme)

Beijing, May 13: Chinese brand Realme has announced to host an event in China on May 25 where it plans to unveil eight new products. The company has not mention what exactly it is going to unveil but the poster shared by the Chinese phone maker on Weibo includes a smartphone, a power bank and a true wireless earbud. Realme Narzo 10 Series with a 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

According to GSMArena, the white-coloured Chinese text in the image translates to "Broken Dimension Dare To Play", which could be a hint that the smartphone will be gaming-oriented. The phone in the poster has a quad-rear camera setup in a vertical orientation while the power bank has a regular USB port as well as what seems to be a USB Type-C port, along with some LED lights.

The smartphone looks the same as the one teased by Chase, who earlier confirmed it will arrive on May 25 and says it is codenamed Blade Runner. The company may also launch new earbuds. These earbuds are expected to be the Realme Buds Air Neo which was certified by the Taiwanese National Communication Commission (NCC) back in January this year.