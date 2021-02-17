Realme X7 Pro smartphone is all set to go on sale today in India. The smartphone was launched in the country earlier this month alongside the Realme X7 device. The handset will be made available for sale at 12 noon via Flipkart & realme.com. Sale offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, no-cost EMI Rs 5,000 per month, standard EMI options and up to Rs 16,500 off via exchange deals. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro Smartphones Launched in India; Prices Start From Rs 19,999.

In terms of specifications, Realme X7 Pro features a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset with Mali-G77 GPU.

Realme X7 Pro (Photo Credits: Realme China)

Gear up to #XperienceTheFuture with #realmeX7Pro featuring: ✅ MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G Processor ✅ 120Hz Super AMOLED Fullscreen ✅ 65W SuperDart Charge ✅ Sony 64MP Quad Camera Sale goes live at 12 PM on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkart.https://t.co/Z9ILNYSvCv pic.twitter.com/uOVG1oo2hc — realme (@realmemobiles) February 17, 2021

For photography, the handset comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 64MP main shooter with Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Realme X7 Pro (Photo Credits: JD.com)

The device will be offered in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charging support. Connectivity options include GPS, Glonass, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C port. The handset runs on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system. Coming to the pricing, Realme X7 Pro is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB & 128GB variant.

