Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition in the Chinese market. The handset is the latest addition to the Realme X7 Series that was launched in China in September last year. The Realme X7 Series now comprises Realme X7 5G, Realme X7 Pro 5G and Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition. The new device comes with tweaked specifications including a triple rear camera setup, 360Hz touch sampling rate and up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. Realme 8 Series With Super AMOLED Display Launched in India; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition features a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 360Hz touch sampling rate. The device comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. For photography, the handset comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, there is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The phone comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W fast charging facility. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, the Realme X7 Extreme Edition is priced at CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 25,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 29,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

