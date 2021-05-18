Xiaomi owned Redmi Note 10S is all set to go on the first sale today in the country. The smartphone was launched in India last week under the Note 10 Series and it will be made available today for online sale via Amazon India and Mi.com. The handset will be offered with a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 with SBI Bank credit cards EMI transactions, flat Rs 100 cashback with Amazon Pay Later and no-cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3,000. Redmi Note 10S Smartphone To Go on Sale Tomorrow at 12PM IST Via Amazon.in & Mi.com; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 10S features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

Redmi Note 10S (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

#RedmiNote10S - ultimate combo of #SavagePerformance & #StunningCamera! On open sale from 12 noon! Just for today: min. ₹1000 Instant Discount with SBI CC on @AmazonIN & https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo! Get the #SavageBeast home delivered from nearest store via https://t.co/MPc7KHePsY pic.twitter.com/7sKvVfGTvs — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) May 18, 2021

The device comes powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset gets a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there is a 13MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Redmi Note 10S Teased (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Redmi Note 10S is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, IR Blaster and NFC. Coming to the pricing, Redmi Note 10S is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

