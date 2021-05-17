The new Redmi Note 10S smartphone was launched in India last week with a starting price of Rs 14,999. It is important to note that the Note 10S is the latest addition to its popular Redmi Note 10 series. The handset was introduced in the country alongside the Redmi Watch. The phone will be made available for online sale tomorrow at noon via Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home and offline retail stores. The Realme Watch will go on sale on May 25, 2021, through Flipkart. Redmi Note 10S & Redmi Watch Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications Here.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 10S sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, that comes paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone will come in two variants - 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. It gets three colour options - Deep Sea Blue, Frost White and Shadow Black.

For photography, there is a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP main sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is a 13MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It runs on the latest MIUI version based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with a 33W fast charging support in the box. While the base 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999, the bigger 6GB + 128GB model will costs Rs 15,999.

