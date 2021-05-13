Xiaomi-owned Redmi is all set to launch its Redmi Note 10S smartphone today in India. The company has been teasing its device on Twitter and other social media accounts revealing its several specifications. The handset will be introduced as the latest addition to the Redmi Note 10 Series. The virtual launch event of Redmi Note 10S will commence at 12 noon via Redmi India's official YouTube and other social media channels. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Redmi Note 10S Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Redmi Note 10S will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED punch-hole display. The phone will come powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 10S Teased (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

#MiFans, we know you are super-hyped for the #SavageShowdown TOMORROW! 😎 Choose the colour that defines the "Savage" & "Stunning" YOU! Let the COLOUR WAR begin! 💪 — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) May 12, 2021

For optics, the device will come equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera with a Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there will be a 13MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Redmi Note 10S Teased (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The upcoming phone will run on the Android 11 based MIUI 12 operating system. It will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W fast charging facility. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, a USB Type-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and more.

Redmi Note 10S (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Coming to the pricing, Redmi Note 10S is likely to be priced at Rs 12,500 for the 6GB + 64GB variant and Rs 14,500 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 128GB variant could cost Rs 15,999.

