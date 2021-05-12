Redmi India is all set to launch a new variant under its popular Note 10 series tomorrow in the country. The highly-anticipated Note 10S will go official tomorrow. Alongside the handset, the Chinese phone maker will also announce the prices of the Redmi Watch. The launch event is scheduled for 12 pm IST and will be streamed online via its YouTube official channel and social media accounts. Interested buyers can also watch the event live on the official website. Redmi Note 10S Specifications Tipped Online Ahead of Its India Launch.

The phone maker has already confirmed some specifications of the upcoming Redmi Note 10S. It will pack a 64MP quad rear camera, Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, 5000mAh and more. Once launched, it will be made available for online sale via mi.com and Amazon.in.

In terms of specifications, the phone is expected to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. Under the hood, there will be a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, that will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone is expected to come in three variants - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB & 8GB + 128GB.

Its just 1 DAY TO GO for the #SavageShowdown!😎 Get ready to witness the LIVE LAUNCH event right from the comfort of your home!🏠 Mark your calendars for 12 NOON, TOMORROW!🌟 Haven't notified yet?🧐 Click on: https://t.co/vUC5szyJLA pic.twitter.com/IKpWRQCoZ7 — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) May 12, 2021

For photography, there will be 64MP quad rear cameras. The other three cameras are likely to be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera will be a 13MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It will run on the latest MIUI version based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. It will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with a 33W fast charging support in the box.

Redmi Note 10S Teased (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

In terms of pricing, the base variant with 6GB + 64GB configuration could cost Rs 12,500 while the 6GB + 128GB model might be priced around Rs 14,500. The top of the line 8GB + 128GB variant could get a price tag of Rs 15,999.

