Xiaomi-owned Redmi is all set to launch its Note 10T 5G smartphone today in India. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter and other social media channels. The device will be introduced as the newest member in the Redmi Note 10 lineup which includes Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max and Note 10S. The launch event will commence at 12 noon and will be streamed via Redmi India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. The handset has also been listed on the Amazon India website confirming its availability via the e-commerce platform. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G Smartphone’s Price Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Launch.

In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 10T 5G is expected to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ dot display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 10T 5G (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Here are 2⃣ numbers🤔 First 5⃣G is ready to come from this house 👇 12.927599945888726, 77.69179561299022#RedmiNote10T5G is just 1⃣2⃣0⃣ minutes away @ https://t.co/U8Vkx1EREA! Where are you? Drop-in your numbers as well!❤️#FastAndFuturistic pic.twitter.com/HZiGWzNCu1 — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) July 20, 2021

For photography, the handset will come equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth shooter. At the front, there will be an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Redmi Note 10T 5G (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Redmi Note 10T 5G will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and is expected to run on the Android 11 based MIUI 12 operating system. Connectivity options might include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5, GPS and USB Type-C port. As per a report, Redmi Note 10T 5G is likely to be priced from Rs 14,999.

