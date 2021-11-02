Redmi Note 11 Series was launched in China last week. Redmi Note 11 Series consists of Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ smartphones. Now Redmi is reportedly planning to launch the Redmi Note 11 device in the Indian market as Redmi Note 11T 5G. A tipster who goes by the name of Kacper Skrzypek has revealed that Redmi India will launch the vanilla Note 11 phone as a rebranded Note 11T 5G. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ Likely To Be Launched in India as Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Report.

The tipster has also revealed that the handset is codenamed 'evergo'. In addition to this, he has also revealed the codenames of upcoming phones - Poco M4 Pro 5G is codenamed 'evergreen' and Redmi note 10T is codenamed 'evergoin'. As per a recent leak, Redmi Note 11 smartphone will be launched as Xiaomi 11i, whereas the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ variant will debut in India as Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.

In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 11T 5G will sport a 6.6-inch FHD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, it will come with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera and an 8MP secondary shooter. At the front, there will be a 16MP snapper.

