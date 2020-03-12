Redmi Note 9 Series With Quad Pro Cameras Launching in India Today; Watch LIVE Streaming of Beast Camera Phone Launch Event

Redmi Note 9 Series With Quad Pro Cameras Launching in India Today (Photo Credits: Redmi Twitter)

Xiaomi's Redmi is all set to launch Redmi Note 9 Series in India. The Launch is scheduled to commence at 12 pm IST, which can be streamed online via Official Redmi India YouTube Channel & Mi website. Interested users can also watch live television broadcast of the event here. Redmi's Biggest Online Launch: Here's How To Win 9+9 Redmi Note Devices, Prizes Worth Rs 9 Lakh.

This is Redmi's Biggest Launch Event in which participants can get a chance to win 9+9 Redmi Note Devices & Prizes worth Rs 9 Lakh by answering right to all the nine questions asked during the live streaming. Redmi Note 9 Series may consist of Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro & Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones. The handset has been teased on Official Redmi India website with Quad Pro Cameras, A Beast Design, A Beast Processor & An unmatched battery. Redmi Note 9 Devices are expected to arrive with a 64MP Pro Cameras as there are rumours that Redmi Note 9 devices will not come with A 108MP Camera Setup.

Redmi Note 9 Series will be an upgraded version of Redmi Note 8 Series & could sport a 90Hz Display, a curved glass rear panel. According to the Geekbench listing, the Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone will arrive with at least 4GB / 6GB RAM, Run on Android 10, Snapdragon 720G & a 4920mAh Battery with 30W fast charging facility. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max mobile phone is expected to sport a MediaTek Chipset.

The Prices of Redmi Note 9 Series smartphones will be revealed at its launch event. Redmi Note 8 Series was launched in India last year from starting price of Rs 9,999. So we might expect Redmi Note 9 Series starting price to be the same.