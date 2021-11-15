Xiaomi-owned Redmi is all set to launch the Note 11T 5G smartphone on November 30, 2021. The Chinese phone maker had introduced Redmi Watch 2 and Redmi Buds 3 Lite on October 28, 2021 in the home country. After that, the company introduced Redmi Smart Band Pro and Redmi Watch 2 Lite globally. Now Redmi is reportedly planning to launch the Smart Band Pro along with the Note 11 5G phone on the above-mentioned date. Redmi Note 11 Likely To Be Launched in India As Redmi Note 11T 5G.

Redmi Smart Band Pro (Photo Credits: Redmi)

The upcoming smart band will be launched as the successor to the Redmi Smart Band that was launched last year. In terms of specifications, the upcoming fitness tracker will come with a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display with a resolution of 194x368 pixels. It will get 110 workout modes including treadmill, outdoor walking, cycling, hiking, trail run, indoor cycling, elliptical machine, rowing machine and more.

Redmi Smart Band Pro (Photo Credits: Redmi)

The fitness tracker will be 5ATM rated and will be able to wear while swimming and bathing. It will be compatible with smartphones running on Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0, using the Xiaomi Wear/Wear Lite app. The company is yet to announce the launch date of the upcoming fitness tracker. We first expect a few teasers to be released before the launch.

