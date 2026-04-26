Home

Technology Technology Red Dead Redemption 2 Free Download Available for 24 More Hours: How To Claim Rewards and Limited-Time Bonuses Players of Red Dead Redemption 2 have just 24 hours left to grab limited-time rewards in Red Dead Online. Earn bonus XP, Gold, and exclusive items through Trader Sales, Call to Arms, and special events before the current rotation ends.

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Fans of Red Dead Redemption 2 have a limited-time opportunity to dive back into the Wild West, as special in-game bonuses and rewards in Red Dead Online are available for a short window.

While the game itself is not newly released, Rockstar Games continues to keep the experience fresh with rotating events, bonuses, and exclusive items. Players have just 24 more hours to take part in the ongoing Hardcore Public Enemy Series before it rotates into a new event lineup.

Limited-Time Rewards and Events

The current weekly event focuses heavily on Trader activities. Players can earn boosted rewards, including 3x RDO$, Gold, and XP in Call to Arms missions, along with 5x rewards from Fishing. Trader Sales are also offering 3x RDO$, XP, and Role XP, making it one of the best times to grind for in-game currency. Salesforce Hiring: CEO Marc Benioff Says Salesforce Will Hire 1,000 New Graduates and Interns To Scale AI ‘Exponential’.

From April 21 to 27, crafting an item at Gus’ Shop unlocks a reward for the North Tumbleweed Treasure Map. Meanwhile, logging in on two separate days between April 28 and May 4 grants players the Shaffer Chaps.

Bonus Items and Unlockables

Players completing five Trader Sales will receive the Fortune Buckle, while finishing all Trader Daily Challenges unlocks the Tennessee Walker Camp Flag. Dedicated Traders who reach Rank 20 can also claim the Burdall Hat.

Additionally, a community-inspired outfit is available for free through May 4 via Tailors or the Wheeler, Rawson and Co. Catalogue. Block Layoffs: Seattle Data Scientist Quits Despite 90% Salary Increase Offer, Her LinkedIn Post Goes Viral.

Why It Matters for Players

Although fans continue to hope for story DLC, Rockstar has shifted focus to online content. With no major expansions announced and a sequel likely years away, Red Dead Online remains the primary way to experience new content in the game.

For players looking to maximize rewards and revisit the frontier, this limited-time event is the perfect opportunity before it ends.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Screen Rant), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).