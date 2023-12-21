New Delhi, December 21: Worldcoin, the crypto project co-founded by Sam Altman, is no longer offering its Orb-verification service in India, Brazil, and France, just months after expanding the service to those markets. Tools for Humanity, the foundation responsible for the development of Worldcoin, said that it had expanded the Orb to multiple markets this year for a limited time, reports TechCrunch.

The foundation is dedicated to collaborating with global partners to ensure that the service complies with regulatory standards and provides a secure, transparent, and safe experience for verified users, it added. Paytm Leveraging AI To Revolutionise Payments and Financial Services Like Wealth Management, Says Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

"The multi-city tour kicked off in Tokyo in April 2023 and marked the first time people in many locations across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia were able to experience the Orb. The tour concluded late summer and was also complemented by previews of the Orb in a number of cities globally alongside the launch of the protocol," Lily Gordon, a spokesperson of Tools for Humanity, was quoted as saying.

In July, Altman launched eyeball-scanning cryptocurrency startup 'Worldcoin' to help build a reliable solution for distinguishing humans from AI online, enable global democratic processes and drastically increase economic opportunity. US To Land International Astronaut on Moon by Decade-End, Says Vice President Kamala Harris.

Last month, Worldcoin's crypto token crashed after Altman was sacked as OpenAI CEO. The token called WLD fell more than 12 per cent to $1.91, according to CoinMarketCap data. Altman's crypto project raised $115 million in May in a Series C round led by Blockchain Capital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2023 05:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).