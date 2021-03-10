Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker will host its Galaxy Awesome Unpacked 2021 event on March 17, 2021. The company has released a video teaser on Samsung Newsroom's official YouTube channel. According to a report, Samsung will launch the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones. The virtual launch event will begin at 10 am ET on March 17, 2021. Both Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 devices will be introduced as the successors to the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 respectively. Both these handsets were launched last year. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India Launch Imminent; Support Pages Now Live.

Reports have also claimed that the upcoming Galaxy A52 will come in 4G and 5G versions but the Galaxy A72 is likely to be offered only in 4G version. Samsung Galaxy A52 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ S-AMOLED Infinity-O display whereas the Galaxy A72 could be offered with a 6.7-inch display. Galaxy A52 will come equipped with a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A72 might get a 64MP primary lens with OIS support, an 8MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide snapper and a 2MP macro sensor. The Galaxy A52 4G is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G whereas the 5G model will feature a Snapdragon 750G chipset. On the other side, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G will power the Galaxy A72 phone. Both devices are likely to be offered with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

