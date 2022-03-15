Samsung Galaxy A33 5G handset is tipped to debut on March 17, 2022, at the Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event. Ahead of its launch, its pricing and specifications have been leaked online by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. According to the tipster, the smartphone will be made available in black, blue, peach and white colours. Samsung Likely To Unveil New Galaxy A Series Smartphones on March 17, 2022: Report.

The smartphone is said to be priced at EUR 379 (approximately Rs 31,800) for the sole 6GB + 128GB model. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is speculated to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is likely to be powered by an Exynos 1280 SoC. For photography, the handset will flaunt a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP portrait snapper. At the front, there could be a 13MP selfie camera.

The device might pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support. Connectivity options could include Wi-Fi 802.11, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo and a USB Type-C port.

