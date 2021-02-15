Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is all set to launch its Galaxy F62 smartphone today in the Indian market. Ahead of the launch, the handset has been listed on the e-commerce website 'Flipkart' that reveals its key specifications. The company has been teasing the device from a past couple of weeks and it will be the second phone under Galaxy F Series. The online launch event will commence at 12 noon via Samsung India's YouTube and other social media accounts. Viewers can also watch the live telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Samsung Galaxy F62 to Be Launched in India on February 15, 2021; Listed on Flipkart.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy F62 is likely to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED punch-hole display. The handset will come powered by Exynos 9825 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy F62

Gear up for the new era of speed. The #FullOnSpeedy #SamsungF62 is loaded with a flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 processor, massive 7000mAH battery, sAMOLED+ display, 64MP camera and many other cutting edge features making it a total game changer. pic.twitter.com/Zy8xQgSraH — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 15, 2021

The Flipkart listing reveals a quad rear camera setup that could consist of a 64MP primary shooter. The device is expected to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. At the front, there could be a 32MP selfie snapper.

Samsung Galaxy F62

The smartphone might run on Android 11 based One UI 3.1 operating system and is likely to be offered in Blue and Green shades. According to the images revealed on Flipkart, the volume rocker buttons are placed on the right side of the phone along with the power on/off button. Galaxy F62 will come packed with a 7,000mAh battery and likely to be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000.

