Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is all set to launch the Galaxy F62 smartphone in the Indian market on February 15, 2021. The company launched the Galaxy F41 device in India last year and now the upcoming Galaxy F62 will be introduced as a new addition under the F-series. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone has been listed on the e-commerce website 'Flipkart' that reveals its launch date, design, camera & processor. Flipkart has provided a 'Notify Me' button to keep customers updated about the upcoming phone. Samsung Galaxy F62 Likely to Be Priced Under Rs 25,000; Might Be Powered by Exynos Chipset: Report.

Samsung Galaxy F62 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy F62 is expected to come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED punch-hole display like Galaxy F41. The Flipkart listing reveals a quad rear camera system that could comprise of a 64MP main camera.

Wanna live life in the fast lane? Say hello to the #FullOnSpeedy #SamsungF62. Our brand new phone loaded with the flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 processor that will keep you a step ahead of everybody else. Launching on 15th Feb at 12 noon. pic.twitter.com/QA8eIem9rn — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 8, 2021

The phone will come powered by 7nm Exynos 9825 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset is likely to run on Android 11 based Samsung One UI 3.1 operating system. At the front, the device might sport a 32MP selfie shooter. According to the Flipkart teaser, the volume rocker buttons could be placed on the right side of the phone along with the power on/off button. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy F62 could be priced under Rs 20,000.

