Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone is now available for online sale in India. The company introduced the handset in the country last week. The phone is being listed on Flipkart and Samsung India website. Sale offers include Rs 2,500 instant cashback on the transaction with ICICI Bank credit card, debit card, EMI transactions, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card, no-cost EMI Rs 4,000 per month and up to Rs 16,500 off via an exchange deal. Samsung Galaxy F62 With 7,000mAh Battery & Quad Rear Cameras Launched, Priced in India From Rs 23,999.

Samsun Galaxy F62 sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The phone comes powered by Exynos 9825 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy F62 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

HURRY! The #FullOnSpeedy #SamsungF62 is now on sale and available at a price point you won’t believe. Experience a true blend of power and performance, with its flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 processor, 7000 mAh battery, 64MP Quad camera and sAMOLED+ Infinity-O display. pic.twitter.com/Q3UmYSUfo2 — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 22, 2021

The smartphone comes equipped with a quad rear camera module comprising of a 64MP main snapper with a Sony IMX682 sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter and a 5MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy F62 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Galaxy F62 comes packed with a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and is claimed to be charged fully in less than two hours. Connectivity options include GPS/A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, the device is priced at Rs 23,99 for the 6GB & 128GB internal storage whereas the 8GB & 128GB gets a price tag of Rs 25,999.

