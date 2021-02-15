Samsung India officially launched its Galaxy F62 smartphone in the country. The smartphone will be available for sale on February 22, 2021 at 12 noon via Flipkart, Samsung India store, Reliance Digital, Jio retail stores and select retail stores. Sale offers include Rs 3,000 cashback on recharge discount coupons and Reliance partner brand coupons worth Rs 7,000 for Jio customers and Rs 2,500 instant cashback on ICICI Bank cards, EMI transactions. Samsung Galaxy F62 Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

In terms of specifications, the handset sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The smartphone comes powered by Exynos 9825 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy F62 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

The #FullOnSpeedy #SamsungF62 with jaw dropping specs is finally here! Experience a true blend of power and performance, with its flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 processor, 7000 mAh battery, 64MP Quad camera and sAMOLED+ Infinity-O display. pic.twitter.com/mnMyHj5TNk — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 15, 2021

For photography, the phone comes equipped with a quad rear camera module comprising of a 64MP main shooter with Sony IMX682 sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter and a 5MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy F62 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

The device comes packed with a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The company claims that the battery can be fully charged in less than two hours. Connectivity options include GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Galaxy F62 is priced at Rs 23,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and Rs 25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

