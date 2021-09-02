Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will go on the first sale today in India. The South Korean smartphone maker recently launched the handset and today it will be made available for the first sale. The sale will commence at 12 noon via Amazon India, Samsung India website and other offline retails stores. Customers purchasing the phone will get a Rs 2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and credit/debit EMI. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Smartphone To Go on Sale Tomorrow; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G sports a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The device comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Smartphone (Photo Credits: Samsung)

For optics, it features a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter a 5MP depth camera and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there is a 13MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The Galaxy M32 5G is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 22,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2021 09:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).