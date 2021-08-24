Samsung India will launch its Galaxy M32 5G smartphone tomorrow in the country. The phone will succeed the existing Galaxy M32 4G model which was launched in India a couple of months ago. The device has also been listed on the Amazon India website which confirms its availability via the e-commerce platform. Ahead of its launch, a new report has speculated the pricing of the phone. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Launch Set for August 25, 2021; Specifications Revealed on Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G could be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. Moreover, the report has also revealed that the phone will be made available for sale from September 2, 2021. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will feature a 6.5-inch TFT Infinity-V HD+ display and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Under the hood, it will come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, it will come equipped with a 48MP quad rear camera setup and a 13MP front snapper.

The handset will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. Apart from this, nothing more is known. Samsung India will announce the exact pricing and other details of the Galaxy M32 5G tomorrow.

