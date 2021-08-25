Samsung India has officially launched the Galaxy M32 5G smartphone today in the country. The device will be made available for sale in India on September 2, 2021 at 1 pm via Amazon India and the Samsung India website. Sale offers include a Rs 2,000 instant discount via ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Key highlights of the phone include a 48MP quad rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, 6.5-inch HD+ TFT infinity-V display and more. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Launching Today in India; Check Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G sports a 6.5-inch Infinity V display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

For clicking photographs, it gets a quad rear camera system comprising a 48MP primary snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth camera and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, there is a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The Galaxy M32 5G comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device runs on Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 custom skin. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model.

