Samsung India has officially launched the Galaxy M32 5G smartphone today in the country. The device will be made available for sale in India on September 2, 2021 at 1 pm via Amazon India and the Samsung India website. Sale offers include a Rs 2,000 instant discount via ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Key highlights of the phone include a 48MP quad rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, 6.5-inch HD+ TFT infinity-V display and more. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Launching Today in India; Check Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G sports a 6.5-inch Infinity V display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

For clicking photographs, it gets a quad rear camera system comprising a 48MP primary snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth camera and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, there is a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The Galaxy M32 5G comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device runs on Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 custom skin. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model.

