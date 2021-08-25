Samsung India is all set to launch the Galaxy M32 5G smartphone today in the country. The handset is also listed on the Amazon India website which confirms its availability via the e-commerce platform. The Amazon listing also reveals Galaxy M32 5G smartphone's several key specifications. The Galaxy M32 5G launch is scheduled at 12 noon and it seems like the company has not planned an event for the same. The phone will be made available via Amazon India and the Samsung India website. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy M32 5G will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity V display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It will come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, the handset will get a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth camera and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there will be a 13MP selfie shooter.

The device will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery and will run on the Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 operating system. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is likely to be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. The handset is tipped to go on sale in India from September 2, 2021.

