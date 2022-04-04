Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy M33 5G smartphone in the Indian market. Samsung's latest offering will be made available for sale on April 8, 2022, via Amazon and Samsung India websites. It will be offered in two colours - green and blue. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 20,499. The smartphone will be available at an introductory price of Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Set for April 2, 2022.

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It gets a 5nm Exynos processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon)

Get a hold of the new #GalaxyM33 5G that’s #UpForItAll. 5nm Octa-core Processor, 6000mAh Battery & Voice Focus, it comes with it all! Buy it at an introductory price starting at ₹ 15999* from 8th April, 12 noon onwards. pic.twitter.com/uh685wgNvZ — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) April 2, 2022

For photography, the device comes equipped with a 50MP primary lens, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth snapper. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie lens.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon)

The handset packs a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

