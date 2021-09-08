Samsung India, on Tuesday, increased the prices of the Galaxy F12 and Galaxy M12 smartphones. According to a report from 91 Mobiles, the pricing of both devices have been hiked by Rs 500. The new pricing came into effect from Tuesday across both offline and online stores. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi Variant Launched in India at Rs 41,999.

Samsung's Galaxy M12 phone with 4GB + 64GB variant was launched at Rs 10,999. Now, the handset costs Rs 11,499. On the other hand, Galaxy F12 with 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage now retails at Rs 11,499 whereas the 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage costs Rs 12,499.

Samsung Galaxy F12 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Both Galaxy F12 and Galaxy M12 sport similar designs and hardware. The handsets feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Samsung Galaxy F12 & Galaxy M12 come powered by an Exynos 850 chipset coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M12 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

For photography, they get a 48MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP sensors. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter on both phones. Both smartphones come packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and run on Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 OS.

