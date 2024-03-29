Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Key Details Leaked, Likely To Launch Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features

New Delhi, March 29: Motorola is expected to introduce its latest smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, alongside the Motorola Edge 50 Pro on April 3 in India. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will be another addition to the Motorola Edge series along with the Edge 50 Pro.

As per a report of India Today, the anticipation for the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is growing as leaked renders and specifications surface online. The leak suggests that the Edge 50 Ultra will likely launch soon in India. The Edge 50 Ultra is speculated to come with latest specifications and features for its users. TECNO Pova 6 Pro 5G With ‘MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Processor’ Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Sale Details, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From TECNO.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is also rumoured to feature a curved OLED with a hole-punch display and a front camera sensor. The Edge 50 Ultra is rumoured to run on Hello UI-based Android 14, like the Edge 50 Pro. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and, which might support 50W wireless charging and 125W wired charging capability. Smartphone Launches in April 2024: From OnePlus Nord CE4 to Realme 12X 5G and Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Know Details of Upcoming Smartphones To Launch Next Month.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra might feature a triple camera system. The smartphone will likely boast a 50MP primary sensor, a 75mm periscope lens that may offer 5x optical zoom and is also anticipated to come with laser autofocus support. The power button and the volume buttons is expected to be placed at the right side of the smartphone. The bottom end of the Edge 50 Ultra might have the USB Type-C port, SIM tray, a mic and speakers, as per a report by Gadgets360. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is expected to come with different colour variants that include black and peach variants with a faux leather back panel and a glossy finish. The beige colour option might have a textured rear panel.

