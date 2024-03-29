Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Key Details Leaked, Likely To Launch Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra leaked renders and specifications is surfacing online. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset likely to launch soon in India. Check for further details here.

Technology Team Latestly| Mar 29, 2024 05:21 PM IST
A+
A-
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Key Details Leaked, Likely To Launch Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Representative Image (Photo Credits: Official Website)

New Delhi, March 29: Motorola is expected to introduce its latest smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, alongside the Motorola Edge 50 Pro on April 3 in India. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will be another addition to the Motorola Edge series along with the Edge 50 Pro.

As per a report of India Today, the anticipation for the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is growing as leaked renders and specifications surface online. The leak suggests that the Edge 50 Ultra will likely launch soon in India. The Edge 50 Ultra is speculated to come with latest specifications and features for its users. TECNO Pova 6 Pro 5G With ‘MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Processor’ Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Sale Details, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From TECNO.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is also rumoured to feature a curved OLED with a hole-punch display and a front camera sensor. The Edge 50 Ultra is rumoured to run on Hello UI-based Android 14, like the Edge 50 Pro. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and, which might support 50W wireless charging and 125W wired charging capability. Smartphone Launches in April 2024: From OnePlus Nord CE4 to Realme 12X 5G and Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Know Details of Upcoming Smartphones To Launch Next Month.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra might feature a triple camera system. The smartphone will likely boast a 50MP primary sensor, a 75mm periscope lens that may offer 5x optical zoom and is also anticipated to come with laser autofocus support. The power button and the volume buttons is expected to be placed at the right side of the smartphone. The bottom end of the Edge 50 Ultra might have the USB Type-C port, SIM tray, a mic and speakers, as per a report by Gadgets360. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is expected to come with different colour variants that include black and peach variants with a faux leather back panel and a glossy finish. The beige colour option might have a textured rear panel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2024 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags: Team Latestly| Mar 29, 2024 05:21 PM IST
A+
A-
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Key Details Leaked, Likely To Launch Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Representative Image (Photo Credits: Official Website)

New Delhi, March 29: Motorola is expected to introduce its latest smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, alongside the Motorola Edge 50 Pro on April 3 in India. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will be another addition to the Motorola Edge series along with the Edge 50 Pro.

As per a report of India Today, the anticipation for the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is growing as leaked renders and specifications surface online. The leak suggests that the Edge 50 Ultra will likely launch soon in India. The Edge 50 Ultra is speculated to come with latest specifications and features for its users. TECNO Pova 6 Pro 5G With ‘MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Processor’ Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Sale Details, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From TECNO.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is also rumoured to feature a curved OLED with a hole-punch display and a front camera sensor. The Edge 50 Ultra is rumoured to run on Hello UI-based Android 14, like the Edge 50 Pro. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and, which might support 50W wireless charging and 125W wired charging capability. Smartphone Launches in April 2024: From OnePlus Nord CE4 to Realme 12X 5G and Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Know Details of Upcoming Smartphones To Launch Next Month.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra might feature a triple camera system. The smartphone will likely boast a 50MP primary sensor, a 75mm periscope lens that may offer 5x optical zoom and is also anticipated to come with laser autofocus support. The power button and the volume buttons is expected to be placed at the right side of the smartphone. The bottom end of the Edge 50 Ultra might have the USB Type-C port, SIM tray, a mic and speakers, as per a report by Gadgets360. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is expected to come with different colour variants that include black and peach variants with a faux leather back panel and a glossy finish. The beige colour option might have a textured rear panel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2024 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Edge 50 Ultra Edge 50 Ultra Features Edge 50 Ultra Launch Edge 50 Ultra Specifications Motorola Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Features Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Launch Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Specifications
You might also like
Smartphone Launches in April 2024: From OnePlus Nord CE4 to Realme 12X 5G and Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Know Details of Upcoming Smartphones To Launch Next Month
Technology

Smartphone Launches in April 2024: From OnePlus Nord CE4 to Realme 12X 5G and Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Know Details of Upcoming Smartphones To Launch Next Month
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion to Launch Alongside Motorola Edge 50 Pro on April 3; Check Expected Specifications, Features, Price and Picture of New ‘Fusion’ Variant
Technology

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion to Launch Alongside Motorola Edge 50 Pro on April 3; Check Expected Specifications, Features, Price and Picture of New ‘Fusion’ Variant

Smartphone Launches in April 2024: From OnePlus Nord CE4 to Realme 12X 5G and Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Know Details of Upcoming Smartphones To Launch Next Month
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion to Launch Alongside Motorola Edge 50 Pro on April 3; Check Expected Specifications, Features, Price and Picture of New ‘Fusion’ Variant
Technology

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion to Launch Alongside Motorola Edge 50 Pro on April 3; Check Expected Specifications, Features, Price and Picture of New ‘Fusion’ Variant
Motorola Edge 50 Pro Confirmed To Launch on April 3: Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications
Technology

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Confirmed To Launch on April 3: Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications
Motorola Edge 50 Pro Details Leaked, Likely To Launch on April 3 in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features
Technology

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Details Leaked, Likely To Launch on April 3 in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features
Google Trends Google Trends
Crew Movie
100K+ searches
Easter
20K+ searches
Eknath Shinde
20K+ searches
Good Friday wishes
20K+ searches
Bill Gates
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
gamingly