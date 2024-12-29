Suwon-si, December 29: Samsung, this year, made several big announcements that took the tech industry by surprise. The first announcement was the Samsung Galaxy S24 series; then, it launched the Galaxy AI system and finally launched the Galaxy Ring. These announcements were significant since the company focused on bringing artificial intelligence features and products to boost productivity and convenience.

Despite these considerable strides in the tech industry, the South Korean tech giant reported lower-than-expected financial results in many divisions. Recently, Samsung Group's affiliates, mainly Samsung Electronics, posted a 23% drop in market cap amid sluggish performance. However, according to a report by Android Headlines, Samsung patented technologies related to more AI-powered technologies for the future. Apple Dominates India in 2024 With Record Sales Amid Premiumisation, PLI Push and Retail Growth: Industry Experts.

The report said these technologies included AI-powered imaging, a self-adjusting mechanism for smart rings and eye-tracking for smart glasses. Moreover, Samsung has already announced that it will work on an XR headset, taking on the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest headsets. Since Apple has not yet tried to introduce its smart glasses, Samsung could introduce and dominate the market.

The report mentioned that Samsung would lead with cutting-edge innovations like AR smart glasses, likely with the Galaxy AI system and other developments next year. The patents suggested that Samsung would work on a smart AI feature that would help users remove objects from images. The other details reportedly indicated that the upcoming AR glasses technology would help ensure the user interface aligned with the users' gaze.

Samsung may also bring next-gen self-adjusting capability to its upcoming Galaxy Ring with an an elastic mechanism that would help users automatically set the ring as per any finger size. Android Headlines said that Samsung's patent published by KIPRIS (Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service) indicated that it enhanced the existing AI object removal tool and added more. Samsung's filing suggested it would take on tap to remove subjects to objects in any photos. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Prepares Employees for 2025, Tells Them Company Will Focus on ‘Gemini’ AI Model Amid Regulatory Challenges, Fierce Competition: Report.

The eye-tracking tech patent for Samsung smart glasses would help track users' eye movements and follow their gaze. This would reportedly position the apps and menus in their optimal position. However, the report suggested that Samsung may not have a screen in its glasses, so such technology might not be suitable for that purpose.