Mumbai, January 16: Samsung is all set to introduce its new flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S25 series, in India on January 22 during the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. The series will include the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim variant. Amid this, the South Korean tech giant is planning to introduce two new budget smartphones in the M and F series.

The upcoming smartphones were recently spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website on January 13 with their model numbers, marking their immediate launch. The Samsung Galaxy F06 and Samsung Galaxy M06 were spotted on the certification website with SM-E066B/DS and SM-M066B/DS model numbers, respectively. These smartphones are expected to come with dual SIM support. Realme 14 Pro 5G, Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G Launched in India With 120x Digital Zoom; Check Price, Features and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F06, Samsung Galaxy M06 Specifications and Features

The budget smartphones will be launched with segment-specific specifications and features such as RAM, storage and processor. As per a report by IndiaTVNews, these entry-level models would be introduced with 4GB RAM mated with 64GB internal storage. Rumours suggest that the devices boast a 6.7-inch display with HD resolution. The smartphones may have a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera on the back. The smartphones could launch with an 8MP selfie camera. In terms of power, the Samsung Galaxy F06 and Samsung Galaxy M06 will likely include a 5,000mAh battery supporting 25W Type C fast charging. iPhone 14 Price Drop in India: Apple’s Smartphone Available at Discounted Rate During Flipkart Republic Day 2025 Sale; Check Details.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event: What to Expect?

On January 22, 2025, Samsung will launch its next-gen smartphones with powerful processor and camera capabilities; other launches are expected. In 2024, the company hinted at launching the Galaxy Ring; this year, it would likely announce the rumoured Galaxy Ring 2 with some improvements. The South Korean smartphone company is also expected to introduce a slim version of the Galaxy S25 model. However, it cannot be confirmed until the company announces the official models or hints at their design.

