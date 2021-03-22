New Delhi, March 22: Samsung which started rolling out the March 2021 security update for the entire Galaxy S20 lineup, has now released a software update to improve the camera performance of the devices. The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra are currently receiving the new software update in Germany. Samsung Launches Customisable Water Purifier in South Korea.

"The latest update for the three phones, which carries firmware version G98xxXXU7DUC7, is around 500MB in size," reports SamMobile.

With the latest update, Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series now have access to camera features such as portrait mode in low-light conditions through a new software update. The Galaxy S20 and Note 20 users can also use pro mode with the ultra wide camera.

The update also adds support for using exposure or the maximum exposure possible in night mode. Samsung introduced portrait mode in low-light conditions with the Galaxy S21 series. However, it is an important update and brings a bunch of camera improvements, it should soon be expanding to more regions in the coming days. Additionally, the update includes other bug fixes, device stability and performance improvements

